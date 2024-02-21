article

Did you know that the smallest operating post office in the U.S. is located right here in Florida?

Introducing the Ochopee Post Office, a 61.3-square-foot hut-like post office that's still in operation today. Ochopee is located in Collier County adjacent to the Big Cypress National Reserve.

According to the United States Postal Service's website, the building used to be a storage facility for irrigation pipes of a nearby tomato farm that belonged to the J.T. Gaunt Company.

Ochopee is home to the nation's smallest post office, seen on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Ochopee's general store and post office was burned down after a "disastrous night fire," and that's when the small building was converted into the post office that's still in use today. It's also used as a ticket station for Trailway bus lines, which still services residents in the area, including deliveries to the Seminole and Miccosukee Native American tribes that live in the region.

Another popular avenue for business at this historic post office includes fulfilling requests for the Ochopee Post Office postmark stamp, which is marveled by tourists and stamp collectors from all over the world.