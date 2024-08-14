Ocala woman forced to evacuate new home due to ground depression

A woman in Ocala is being forced to move out of her home due to the sudden appearance of large holes on her property, she said. It's an issue she never anticipated in her brand-new neighborhood.

Residents in the area are being evacuated due to what officials describe as a "ground depression." The depth and size of the hole have made the area unsafe for habitation.

Seventy-three-year-old Davonna Sjurseth, one of the affected residents, has already begun moving out.

"I never thought this would happen," she said, noting that she quickly relocated her four dogs to a kennel and has been packing up her belongings over the past week.

Neighbors report that the holes began to form after Hurricane Debby, with the ground caving in behind several homes.

MORE HEADLINES:

"I feel there’s no proper drainage, and if there is, it’s obviously not working," said Christopher Zanetti, who lives across the street. "Everything collapsed behind these homes."

Marion County building officials and emergency response teams inspected the area and have now posted a red sign on Sjurseth's door, declaring her home unsafe to enter or occupy.

"The hole extends under the garage, and it could collapse at any time. The hole is getting bigger," officials warned.

As Sjurseth continues to pack up and leave her new home, Zanetti and other neighbors worry about what might happen next.

"We don’t know how far this could go or how dangerous it could be. Two people have already been evacuated. Who’s next?" Zanetti asked.

The developers have advised Sjurseth to contact her insurance company as she waits for a solution to the problem.