Space Coast city frustrated with 90-plus traffic signs installed on one street, called 'excessive'

One Space Coast city is fed up with traffic signs cluttering the community.

The mayor of Indialantic says he heard from so many angry residents that he added it to the agenda for Wednesday’s town council meeting.

People say too many signs constantly pop up on 5th Avenue, distracting drivers. The mayor says there are more than 90 signs in four blocks in a town that is 1.3 square miles.

In less than a half-mile stretch, one will see bike, school, pedestrian, speed, and "fines doubled" signs in just a few blocks on the main road into Indialantic. The area is under construction, but residents are worried that more signs aren’t making it safer.

"It seems excessive. If you look at them, they seem pertinent. You know, there’s good info on them but there’s so many of them they get lost in the sea of signs," said Mayor Mark McDermott. "Some of them block the other signs, so I don’t know what the answer is, but we’ll talk about that tonight and see what can be done."

Signs haven’t been the only issue in Indialantic. A few months ago, FOX 35 News reported on a controversial speed bump also installed on the main roadway. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) removed that addition a few days later because many people were upset about it.

Now, signs are the newest concern in the community.

FDOT District Five Public Information Director Cindi Lane shared a statement with FOX 35 on this issue, saying in part:

"This is a resurfacing and safety project with a focus on pedestrian safety that is in the final months of construction. The construction-related signs currently located on Fifth Avenue from Riverside Place to Miramar Avenue will be removed once the project is complete. The signs that will remain are at the mid-block crossings, including the advanced warning and radar speed signs."

The town council met on Wednesday to develop a plan of action. They are unsure if FDOT will listen to their concerns, but the mayor says he doesn’t want to see any more traffic signs added to this area.