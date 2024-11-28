Ocala Police currently investigating shooting at E.D. Croskey Center

article

Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, at the E.D. Croskey Center, located at 1510 NW 4th St, in Ocala.

Authorities have not released details about the circumstances of the shooting or whether there were any injuries.

However, the Ocala Police Department emphasized that there is no danger to the community.

Residents are advised to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Ocala Police Department.

Further updates will be provided as details become available.

