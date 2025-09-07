NWS: Weak tornado briefly touched down in Palm Bay on Sunday

The National Weather Service said a weak tornado touched down Sunday afternoon in Palm Bay and uprooted a tree and caused some damage to a home.

Showers and thunderstorms were over Palm Bay on Sunday as the sea breezes collided. However, no tornado warning was issued. A special weather statement was issued around the time, warning of strong winds up to 40 mph.

According to the NWS, damage was reported near Airoso Road SE and Emerson Drive in Palm Bay. NWS said witness photos showed a small oak tree had been uprooted, as well as damage to a fence, shed, and a homeowner's roof.

Citing radar and the damage reports, NWS has given it a preliminary EF-0 rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. "The damage is highly localized, so it was likely only on the ground for a brief time," the NWS said in its initial write-up.

NWS said it does not plan on conducting a storm survey, and said it would work with Brevard County Emergency Management.