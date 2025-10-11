Florida redefines 'low-performing' schools, triggering surge and charter expansion debate

The Brief Florida’s new rules have quadrupled the number of schools labeled "persistently low-performing." Critics say many top-rated schools are unfairly included under broadened criteria. The change could fast-track new charter "Schools of Hope" across the state.



The number of Florida schools labeled as "persistently low-performing" has jumped dramatically under new state rules, rising from 51 schools in 2023–24 to 267.

That represents a more than 400% increase — even though many of the schools have not actually declined in performance.

What we know:

The new rules allow schools to be labeled low-performing if they’ve failed to earn a B grade in recent years, have received a C or lower three times, or posted low English and math scores in two of the last three years. In Central Florida, the change raised the count from two schools to 25.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how the state will reconcile cases where schools with A or B grades are still labeled low-performing.

The backstory:

Florida’s "Schools of Hope" law allows charter schools to open in districts with persistently low-performing schools, giving them access to state funding and the ability to serve students who leave struggling campuses.

Critics say the new definitions may accelerate charter expansion rather than target genuine academic need. Schools such as Edith Stark Elementary in Volusia County — which recently earned an A — are now on the low-performing list, highlighting what some call a disconnect between state grades and new performance labels.