NTSB, FAA investigating plane crash near Williston, 3 presumed dead

A small plane carrying three people crashed Sunday near Williston Regional Airport, killing everyone on board, according to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

A Beechcraft Baron 58P carrying three people crashed Sunday about a mile northwest of Williston Regional Airport in Levy County, Fla., killing everyone on board, according to the sheriff’s office.

The pilot had filed a flight plan to stop in Williston for refueling on the way home from Kentucky. The 1976 twin-engine aircraft, registered to 424 Ventures LLC of St. Petersburg, exploded on impact after striking a peanut field, witnesses said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the victims or confirmed where the flight was headed after refueling. Investigators have not yet determined what caused the crash, though data show the plane dropped suddenly from 1,400 to 400 feet.

Officials have not said whether weather, mechanical issues, or pilot error may have played a role.

The backstory:

The Beechcraft Baron 58P is a pressurized version of a classic light twin-engine aircraft often used for business or private flights. Records indicate the plane had several modifications, though the nature of those changes remains unclear. The aircraft was registered to a company based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Timeline:

The plane was en route from Kentucky on Sunday afternoon when it began descending toward Williston for a refueling stop. It crashed one mile northwest of the airport before reaching the runway. First responders arrived shortly after the explosion was reported, while another nearby aircraft circled overhead until the area was secured.

What they're saying:

The Levy County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there were no survivors. The National Transportation Safety Board said it has launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.