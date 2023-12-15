'Not making sense': Florida man's report of possible dead 'body' in home leads to bizarre find, deputies say

article

A Florida man found himself behind bars after a "suspicious" incident that unfolded at his home in Lady Lake over the weekend.

On Saturday night, Timothy Henry called deputies to his house saying he'd "knocked out an intruder," according to an arrest affidavit from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. The 51-year-old man who lives in Lady Lake also reportedly told dispatchers about "family that was flying in and out of state, but didn't show up, a theft of a dog, and a woman and child inside of his trees."

Dispatchers said Henry was "not making sense," adding that he "appeared to be suffering from a mental illness or was intoxicated."

Deputies made their way to Henry's home, and he let them inside. Henry let them in through the garage since the front door was "blocked," according to the affidavit. Henry reportedly told deputies that there was a "body" lying in front of his front door after he got into a "fight with this individual and did not know if the individual was dead."

When deputies checked out the front door, they did not find a body, but instead a large duffle bag with a set of golf clubs inside, according to the arrest affidavit.

Deputies also spotted a glass jar of marijuana on the kitchen counter, plus other drugs and paraphernalia throughout the home, including a vape pen containing THC. Over 34 grams of weed were found inside Henry's home, according to the affidavit.

Henry was arrested on four counts of drug-related charges and was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center. He has since been released after posting $4,000 bond, arrest records show.