Person of interest in fatal Leesburg park shooting in custody, police say

The Brief One of the persons of interest identified in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old at a Leesburg park has been taken into custody, police said. James Fenderson IV was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force to be interviewed. Investigators are still looking for a second person of interest: D'Yuntre Wright.



A person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old at a Leesburg park last year, according to police.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force took James Fenderson IV into custody to be interviewed on Thursday, police said.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Fenderson is one of two people considered to be persons of interest in the killing of Juan Gomez Jr. at Berry Park in December.

Gomez was found shot inside his vehicle on Dec. 14, according to police. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

After the shooting, police identified Fenderson IV and D’Yuntre Wright as individuals they wanted to speak with about the case.

Investigators are still looking for Wright.

In a release shared Thursday, police encouraged Wright to turn himself in.

Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Leesburg Police Department at 352-728-9862. Anonymous tips can be given through Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.