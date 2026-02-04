Florida man accusing of shooting, killing father-in-law after domestic dispute, deputies say

The Brief Investigators said a man allegedly shot and killed his father-in-law at their home in unincorporated Sanford. According to deputies, the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute involving accusations of an affair. Shaun Simon is being held without bond after a judge found probable cause for premeditated murder.



Investigators say a man shot and killed his elderly father-in-law following months of household tension and a final confrontation sparked by accusations of infidelity.

What we know:

Shaun Simon, 42, is accused of shooting and killing his father-in-law after a reported domestic dispute, deputies say.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m., Feb. 3, at a residence in the 7400 block of Colonial Court, located in unincorporated Sanford. According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived to find the victim, identified as Bill Toth, lying on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound. Toth was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he died around 2:15 a.m., Feb. 4.

Family tension

The arrest report revealed the household was under significant strain. Family members noted that Toth had been exhibiting signs of dementia for several months, which investigators believe contributed to ongoing turmoil within the home.

Additionally, investigators learned about suspicions that Toth had been cheating on his wife. The report said Toth "slapped" his wife the night he was shot, after which Toth's wife and Simon's wife heard a loud "bang," deputies said.

They found Toth lying on the ground. They didn't know where Simon was at the time of the shooting, the family reported.

A confession

Simon confessed to shooting Toth, deputies said.

The arrest report also stated Simon told investigators he grabbed the gun he had concealed and fired one round at Toth in the kitchen – hitting him in the chest. Simon told deputies Toth made his "life miserable" and described him as a narcissist.

People close to the family called the situation "heartbreaking."

What's next:

Simon is being held without bond after a judge found probable cause for premeditated murder. A judge allowed Simon to have contact with his wife but no contact with his mother-in-law.