Mount Dora High School coach arrested on South Florida warrant for child solicitation, deputies say

The Brief A Mount Dora High School football coach was arrested on an active warrant in Broward County. A Seminole County Sheriff's office's arrest report said Colby Erskin, 39, was wanted for child solicitation and transmission of harmful materials to minors. Mount Dora High School hosted a meet and greet for Erskin on Jan. 15.



A now former Central Florida high school football coach is facing child solicitation charges following an active warrant in South Florida.

What we know:

Mount Dora High School's new head football coach, Colby Erskin, 39, was arrested in Sanford after deputies confirmed Erskin had an active warrant in Broward County.

The active warrant consisted of two counts: solicitation of a child and transmission of harmful materials to minors.

Erskin was arrested on Feb. 5.

Mount Dora welcomes Colby Erskin

Mount Dora High School hosted a meet and greet for its new football coach on Jan. 15.

Erskin was dismissed from his position with the school on Feb. 5 after the district learned of his arrest, a spokesperson with Lake County Schools told FOX 35.

What's next:

Erskin is currently being held at the Seminole County Jail. His next court date is set for Friday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m.

Erskin is being held without bond.