Northrop Grumman employee tests positive for coronavirus, corporation confirms

The Northrop Grumman Corporation confirmed to FOX 35 News on Wednesday that an employee at their Melbourne facility has tested positive for coronavirus.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health said that there are 314 positive cases of COVID-19 in Florida, jumping up nearly 100 overnight. 878 others are reportedly being monitored for coronavirus. There have seven Florida-related coronavirus deaths so far.

Northrop Grumman Corporation said that as soon as they became aware of the employee's possible exposure to COVID, they took action, including disinfecting the workspaces the employee visited. The person is now in quarantine and reportedly receiving treatment and wellness support.

They said they asked any employees who had close contact with the individual should remain home to isolate as a precautionary measure.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are performing additional sanitization at this facility and the employees who work in those workspaces have been sent home while the cleaning is underway," Northrop Grumman Corporation said. "The health, safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority.”

