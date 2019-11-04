Northbound Florida Turnpike near Winter Garden partially reopens after vehicle fire

article

The northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike near Winter Garden have partially reopened after a vehicle fire on Monday morning.

The vehicle caught fire near mile marker 268 in Winter Garden. Fire units put out the fire and are still overhauling the vehicle.

The northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike were blocked after the 429, which is Exit 267A, but have since partially reopened.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to FOX 35 that there were frozen chickens in the vehicle.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.