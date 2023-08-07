No, there wasn't a kangaroo on the loose in Florida

Florida officials were left scratching their heads after hearing about a supposed kangaroo on the loose over the weekend. Turns out, the sighting was entirely fabricated.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was notified by the Collier County Sheriff's Office about a "possible escaped kangaroo" in Collier County on Friday afternoon, a spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 35 News.

FWC officials and deputies then both responded to the area where the report came from, but to no avail.

The information given to police was fake, the FWC said.

While this spotting was a bit of a hoax, a kangaroo was spotted a few years ago in Florida. Police were perplexed at the sighting in Fort Lauderdale, to say the least, according to FOX News. Police were able to wrangle the creature using a dog leash. It's believed to have escaped from its owner.

If you by chance spot a kangaroo roaming around the Sunshine State, contact FWC's Wildlife Hotline at 888-404-FWCC.