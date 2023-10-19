No. 24 UCF volleyball undefeated at start of inaugural Big 12 season

The Big 12 volleyball preseason poll had the Knights finishing ninth out of 13 teams in the conference. Players have been using that as bulletin board material all season.

"We’re used to be discounted and the new kids on the block. We just knew that we had to get it done off the court," UCF head volleyball coach Jenny Maurer said.

UCF is currently 7-0 in conference play, just a spot below Texas in the standings, but the toughest part of their Big 12 slate begins this weekend. Five of their next seven opponents are ranked. However, the Knights are more worried about their side of the net.

"We just focus on one game at a time. Every opponent’s just another game, we don’t really focus on who the opponent is. We focus on staying together and staying us and focusing on what we do that makes us so great," redshirt freshman Abby Schomers said.

UCF volleyball is no stranger to success. They’ve made five straight NCAA Tournament appearances. Even with the school moving up conferences, their goal of winning remains the same.

"It’s just so fun. We talk about how we’re just a team that likes to have fun. Having competition every single time is just so fun to us. So I feel like that’s the motivation itself. Let’s just go out and play," junior outside hitter Emily Wilson said.

No. 24 UCF plays at no. 21 Baylor this weekend.