NIL law brings changes this school year for Florida high school athletes

This school year marks a significant shift for high school athletes in Florida. The state has become the 36th in the nation to allow student-athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

The unanimous decision was made this summer, and now, as students return to school, the Orange County athletic director is ensuring that everyone understands the new law and its implications.

Florida high school athletes can now legally earn money through NIL deals, a change that has garnered both strong support and concern within the community.

"If there’s an organization that wants to help compensate a high school player for their business or company, I think it’s great," said Cameron Duke, head football coach at Edgewater High School.

However, not everyone is on board. Buck Gurley, head football coach at Ocoee High School, expressed reservations, saying, "I don’t believe in high school kids getting paid. I think they should have the opportunity to play it through first."

Despite the mixed opinions, the law is now in effect, and Orange County Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez is focused on ensuring the school board fully understands its impact.

"It’s going to have an impact on our schools," Dr. Vazquez stated, highlighting some officials' concerns about how the new law will influence student mobility and competition.

Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) Vice-Chair Angie Gallo voiced her worries, noting the potential for a "revolving door" of students transferring to schools in pursuit of better NIL opportunities. "I do have concerns," Gallo said, adding that students might be drawn to wherever they can make the most money.

The law is already making waves. Vernell Brown III, a senior receiver at Jones High School, has secured a deal with Adidas, becoming one of the first Orange County students to benefit from the new legislation.

The new NIL law has multiple layers, including provisions allowing high school athletes to hire agents to help them navigate business deals.

The Orange County athletic director plans to present updates to the school board regarding which athletes are securing deals. Additionally, a meeting with athletic coaches is scheduled for tomorrow to discuss how NIL deals unfold for students across the district.