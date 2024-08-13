New video released in deadly shooting involving deputy inside Orlando-area 7-Eleven

Newly released body camera footage shows the moments leading up to a deadly deputy-involved shooting that occurred last month inside a 7-Eleven on West Oak Ridge Road.

The video shows an Orange County sheriff's deputy shooting a man, identified as 19-year-old Tristan Mayberry, in the candy aisle of the convenience store. The Orange County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies were conducting surveillance at a nearby home when they saw Mayberry, a suspected gang member, leave the residence.

Deputies followed Mayberry to the 7-Eleven, where an attempt to confront him quickly escalated into chaos.

In the video, a deputy is seen entering the store and approaching Mayberry and a friend, who have their backs to the deputy.

"Boss man! You know, only one of you guys can be riding on a scooter, right?" the deputy asks.

Mayberry, seen holding a phone in his right hand and a bottled beverage in his left hand, turns around and replies, "No, sir. I didn't know that."

Mayberry then turns and walks away from the deputy down an aisle.

"Come here, man! Come here, dude!" the deputy says, asking Mayberry to present some identification.

As the deputy follows Mayberry down the aisle and around a corner to the left, the deputy points his weapon at the teen and commands him to stop.

"Hey! Stop! Stop!" the deputy commands, but Mayberry continues and is met by a second deputy approaching him in the adjacent aisle.

The second deputy, with his gun drawn, commands Mayberry to put up his hands as the teen turns around and begins walking toward the first deputy, who then fires two rounds at Mayberry.

Mayberry is heard screaming and dropping to the ground.

The second deputy holsters his gun and kneels down over Mayberry, but then a struggle ensues. The second deputy can be heard shouting at Mayberry repeatedly, "Don't grab!"

According to deputies, Mayberry ignored their commands and attempted to reach for a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine that was in his waistband. The sheriff's office said the second deputy was attempting to secure that gun during the struggle. That is when the first deputy fired six more rounds at Mayberry.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.