Nightclubs facing new requirements in Orlando

Nightclubs in downtown Orlando could soon face new regulations. On Monday, city commissioners voted 6-1 on the first reading of an ordinance to introduce distance requirements for any new clubs.

Some commissioners believe spacing out clubs downtown could help deter crime and make more room for restaurants and shops.

For instance, several nightclubs are currently located next to each other on Orange Avenue. If the ordinance is passed, new clubs would have to be 300 feet apart, roughly the distance of one block. Existing clubs would be grandfathered in, meaning they wouldn't have to relocate but would be prohibited from expanding.

The majority of city commissioners voted yes in the first reading, believing that the ordinance would promote a variety of businesses downtown and reduce crime. However, some argue that it goes too far. The city notes that the ordinance follows similar rules in Daytona Beach, where nightclubs must be 500 feet apart, and Miami Beach, where the distance is 300 feet.

We also spoke with the owner of The Beacham, a longstanding downtown club, who believes the ordinance would do more harm than good.

The ordinance's second reading is scheduled for next month. If approved, it would go into effect in September.