Nicole Montalvo: Trial on death of Osceola County mother to begin

The trial for two men accused of killing Osceola County mother Nicole Montalvo is expected to begin on Monday.

Nicole Montalvo was an Osceola County mother who was murdered in October 2019. Her remains were found at her estranged husband's family property days after being reported missing. She leaves behind a son, who she shared with him.

Her estranged husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera, and father-in-law, Angel Luis Rivera, face charges in her death, including Second-Degree Murder, Abuse of a Body, and Tampering with Evidence.

