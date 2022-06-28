NHC: Tropical Storm Bonnie 'likely' to form, 2 other systems being monitored

There are three systems in the tropics being watched by forecasters with the National Hurricane Center.

The first, Potential Tropical System #2, is expected to become a tropical depression within the next day or so. It is currently located about 420 miles east of Trinidad with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

"Conditions appear conducive for development if the disturbanceremains over water, and it will likely become a tropical stormnear the southern Windward Islands or while moving westward across the southern Caribbean Sea," the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday. If it does become a tropical storm, it would be named Bonnie.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Trinidad and Tobago

Grenada and its dependencies

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Coast of Venezuela from Pedernales to Cumana, including Islas de Margarita, Coche, and Cubagua

Bonaire

The second system being monitored is an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the Gulf of Mexico that will slowly drift westward toward the east coast of Texas over the next few days. This area has a 30% chance for further development.

The third is a tropical wave with an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms with a 20% formation chance within the next five days.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts another above-average Atlantic hurricane season for the 2022 season, which runs June 1 - Nov. 30 – marking the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season.

This season, NOAA anticipates between 14 and 21 named storms, and between 6-10 of those becoming hurricanes. Of those 10, NOAA said three to six could become major hurricanes (category 3, 4, or 5).

