NOAA predicts an above-average 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-average 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters announced in a news conference Tuesday morning.

This season, NOAA is forecasting between 14 and 21 named storms, with six to 10 of those strengthening into hurricanes, and three to six of them being major hurricanes.

On average, the United States typically sees 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. Colorado State University has already issued its forecast for this upcoming season. CSU is calling for an above-average season with 19 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

Here is a list of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season names:



Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

The FOX 35 Storm Team is not tracking a tropical development for at least the next five days. If anything changes, we will be the first to update you. For a preview of this hurricane season, watch the FOX 35 Storm Team: "Tracking the Tropics" special on Tuesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. on FOX 35.