Marlisa Goldsmith joined the FOX 35 Orlando team in June 2022 as an anchor and reporter.

Marlisa was born and raised in Prince George’s County, Maryland. The Emmy award-winning journalist comes to FOX 35 after anchoring weekday evening newscasts for THV11, the CBS affiliate in Little Rock, Arkansas.

During her time there she served as the head of the station’s VERIFY franchise where she worked to separate fact from fiction during important political stories and health stories amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to her time in Little Rock, she was an anchor and reporter at WPXI, the NBC affiliate in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It was in Pittsburgh that she received regional recognition for her reporting on a local water crisis, community issues, and domestic violence and the justice system.

Before moving to Pittsburgh, she had her first stint at THV11 where she exposed outdated county ordinances and prompted policy changes. She also covered many severe weather events, such as the 2014 EF-4 tornado that tracked 44 miles through the heart of Arkansas. Marlisa was one of the first journalists on the ground and her reporting led team coverage from the most devastated areas.

Marlisa began her career in Abilene, Texas. Her reporting over the past decade has given her the opportunity to travel across the country, covering news headlines like the Ferguson shooting, killing of Michael Brown, and historic flooding in Columbia, South Carolina.

Marlisa earned her bachelor’s degree in Media Communications from St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas where she also studied in Angers, France and attended de Universite de l’Ouest.

Marlisa is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

In her spare time Marlisa loves traveling with her husband and daughter, trying new restaurants and volunteering in the community.