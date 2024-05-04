Fire at Daytona Beach home caused by improperly discarded cigarette, firefighters say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A fire broke out at a home in Daytona Beach on Saturday that was sparked by an improperly discarded cigarette, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

The incident happened in the 700 block of Pelican Bay Drive.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and contain it to the area of origin. No one was inside the home when firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was caused by an improperly discarded cigarette, the fire department said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A fire broke out in the 700 block of Pelican Bay Drive on May 4, 2024. (Photo: Daytona Beach Fire Department)

"Did you know that in 2021 there were 7,800 fires due to smoking, 275 deaths, 750 injuries, and $361,500,000 in dollar loss," the Daytona Beach Fire Department wrote on social media. "If you choose to smoke, please ensure your cigarette is out completely, stay alert, never smoke in bed, and dispose in an ashtray or sand bucket."