New York woman in Bronx Zoo lion enclosure stunt that went viral arrested on criminal trespass charge

On September 28, a woman climbed over a safety barrier at the Bronx Zoo in New York City. Video taken showed her just a few feet away from the lion as the animal stared her down. The woman at one point even dances.

While the woman was not injured, the Bronx Zoo said that her actions were a "serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero-tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”

The New York Police Department began searching for the woman shortly after the incident. They identified her as Myah Autry.

On Thursday, November 7, they finally announced that Autry had been apprehended and charged with two counts of criminal trespass.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.