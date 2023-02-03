New video shows plane crash at Spruce Creek golf course in Port Orange, Florida

Dashcam video from the Volusia Sheriff's Office shows the immediate moments after a small plane crashed at a golf course Thursday afternoon in Port Orange, Florida.

The single-engine Piper PA-46-310P plane crashed at the Spruce Creek Country Club on Thursday morning, not far from the Spruce County Airport. There were two people on board – a man and a woman, according to the FAA.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. That person's condition was not immediately known. It's also unclear what injuries, if any, the second person had.

In the video, there are several people surrounding the aircraft with one person on camera telling a deputy that there were two people onboard. Video showed the plane resting on its belly with significant damage to the nose, frame, and wings.

Both the FAA and NTBS will be investigating.