New surveillance video released of missing Belle Isle woman

On Monday, Belle Isle police released new surveillance video of missing woman Stephanie Hollingsworth from the day she was last seen.

The video shows Hollingsworth walking in an aisle at the Walmart on South Goldenrod Road in Orlando on Sept. 25.

Hollingsworth was last seen taking cash out of an ATM after leaving her Belle Isle home on the same day the video was taken.

Her family says she was last seen driving her 2000 Chevy Tahoe with Florida tag Y50XUR.

Anyone who may have seen the missing woman is asked to call the Belle Isle Police Department.

Crimeline is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that helps locate Hollingsworth.

You can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.