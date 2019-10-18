New Smyrna Beach teacher accused of having sex with teenage student

A former New Smyrna Beach High School teacher is charged with having an inappropriate, sexual relationship with a 16 year-old student.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Megan Parris, 28, was arrested Thursday on a charge of unlawful sexual activity with a minor. Deputies said they began investigating Parris in March after a student went to school officials with information about Parris and the victim.

RELATED: Florida man arrested for kicking baby raccoon and dog, police say

Detectives said they were able to establish probable cause that Parris had sexual encounters with a 16 year-old boy off-campus through a series of interviews and search warrants for digital and other evidence.

The sheriff’s office said New Smyrna Beach High School placed Parris on paid administrative leave once the investigation began and she has not returned to the classroom. She no longer works at New Smyrna Beach High School.

A judge signed a warrant for her arrest and Parris turned herself in on Thursday. She was booked into the Volusia County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

She is scheduled to have her first court appearance on Friday afternoon.