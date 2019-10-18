Florida man arrested for kicking baby raccoon and dog, police say

article

A Florida man is facing animal cruelty charges after police in St. Petersburg say he kicked a baby raccoon and injured a dog.

Kenneth McNeil, 26, was arrested on Sunday.

According to WTSP, a witness saw McNeil take the dog from a post where it was tied up outside of a store, held the dog in the air so it hung by its neck, and then swung it around. The witness reportedly said McNeil then kicked it, making the dog cry. The witness reportedly took the dog from McNeil and he left the area before police arrived.

Later that day, a St. Petersburg police officer reported seeing McNeil kicking a baby raccoon from the curb into the road. The officer reported that the baby raccoon was "visibly injured as it rolled and squirmed on the ground unable to get to its feet." The animal was taken to a local veterinarian but died.

McNeil was taken to the Pinellas County Jail. He's charged with two counts of cruelty to animals and one count of petit theft for taking the dog. WTSP reports that this arrest marks McNeil's 42nd arrest in St Petersburg since 2011.