New Smyrna Beach could add parking structures downtown

Beachgoers and residents in New Smyrna Beach could see more parking options around Flagler Avenue, as the city looks at potentially implementing a parking garage downtown.

The City of New Smyrna Beach took a survey of residents asking them about parking and found almost everyone said there are parking problems around Flagler Avenue.

"Ninety-seven percent of those who responded said that there is an issue with parking on Flagler Avenue and they’d like to see that addressed," said Phillip Veski with the City of New Smyrna Beach.

People say parking near the beach can be hectic.

"It’s a little clustered, kind of chaotic, and if you come at the wrong time you’re not going to find parking," said Laila Costello, who goes to New Smyrna Beach often.

The city is working on three potential ideas to alleviate parking problems downtown:

A parking garage that would have a storefront on the bottom and several levels of parking above it. Plants would hide the parking structure.

A Park-and-Ride system that would have a parking lot further away and shuttle people to the beach

Metered parking on Flagler Avenue

Currently, parking on Flagler Avenue is free and people can park on the beach and nearby lots at a cost.

Some beachgoers say they believe providing more parking options will keep people on Flagler Avenue to shop and dine in New Smyrna Beach.

"If you want to come down and maybe just grab some lunch or something you might not find parking and you might go somewhere else," Eddie McQuillan said.

However, not everyone is on board.

Some people tell FOX 35 News that they believe a parking garage will take away from the uniqueness of New Smyrna Beach.

"Absolutely not," said resident Jean Reddington. "New Smyrna Beach has always been a wonderful, quaint little town, that we all love and if you start putting parking garages it’s going to take away from the historic quaintness of the town."

New Smyrna Beach will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, March 10 at 4 p.m. to go over survey results and discuss potential parking options for the city.

They're asking residents and others to attend and share their opinions.

The meeting will be located at New Smyrna Beach City Hall.