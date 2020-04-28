New Smyrna Beach businesses anxious to hear governor's reopening plan

article

As talks about reopening continue, Flagler Avenue businesses are anxiously waiting on the greenlight from the Governor Ron DeSantis.

Glenn Wall, co-owner of the Courtyard Grill, said he and his partners made the tough decision to close down on March 17, laying off 14 employees.

He’s hoping for news on which phase restaurants will fall under.

“If we can at least be back open even with social distancing seating, I think that we’ll be OK,” he said. "We’ll be able to pull out of it, but it has to happen soon."

Next door at Clancy’s Cantina, co-owner Matthew Clancy said it has lost 80 percent of revenue.

He added 80 of 100 employees had to be laid off.

A sad turn from the weeks before COVID-19 hit.

Advertisement

“In February, January we were really rolling along. Business was great. The town, the street was busy,” he said.

He too is waiting for a go-head from the governor as he prepares for a big announcement Wednesday on how Florida can begin to reopen.

“I am hopeful. I’m hopeful it’s related to restaurants and business in general,” he said.

Both Wall and Clancy are determined to bounce back, though they worry some of their neighbors won’t.

“Some of them are owned by mom and pops, and I don’t know if they’re gonna be able to come back or if they wanna come back. Some might just hang it up,” Wall said.

“I am leary about some businesses reopening their doors,” Clancy said.