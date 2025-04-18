The story behind that giant sailboat marooned on New Smyrna Beach

It's an odd site on the beach. A massive boat, seemingly stranded on New Smyrna Beach, nearly pushed up against someone's beachside house.

How did the boat get here?

What we know:

FOX 35 has learned that the large sailboat, called the Maria Bonita, washed up on New Smyrna Beach in January — some three months ago.

​Sea Tow, the company that has been hired to remove the boat, confirmed to FOX35 that the boat' captain was sailing back in January during rough weather. The captain's anchor apparently broke. He lost control and the tides and wind forced the boat ashore.

It is several feet above tide and leaning against the rocks of a nearby home.

The boat's owner, who was on the boat on Friday, declined to talk to FOX 35's Kelsie Cairns. FOX 35's attempts to reach the homeowners along the beach were also unsuccessful.

A local spectacle

What they're saying:

Three people who were walking up and down New Smyrna Beach were surprised to see the large sailboat where it was.

"My first instinct was to go look at it — see if it’s abandoned or if it’s meant to be here," said Mari Colosimo. Mari and her mother Mary are visiting from Pennsylvania.

"That's interesting that someone is living on the boat," said Mary.

Another beach goer, Greg Palombi said, "I’m jealous I feel like he figured out a way to live on the beach."

When will it be removed?

According to a notice posted to the boat's hull, the FWC has deemed it a public nuisance, which required it to be removed within 21 days. It's not clear when that notice was posted.

SeaTow confirmed to FOX 35 that it plans to remove the boat next week, barring weather, wind, and other concerns.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what happens to the boat after it is removed nor whether it is suitable to sail in its current condition.

Shrimp boat in Flagler

Earlier this week, a shrimping boat washed ashore in Flagler Beach. There was no crew immediately on board, but the U.S. Coast Guard reportedly was able to get in touch with the boat's owner.

The FWC confirmed that the boat was removed days later.