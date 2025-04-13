Shrimp boat washes ashore in Flagler Beach, officials say

article

The Brief Officials responded out to the area of 2480 North Oceanshore Boulevard around 6 p.m. Crew members of the boat were later accounted for by the United States Coast Guard. Scene turned over to law enforcement and FWC for further investigation.



Officials with the Flagler Beach Fire Department are investigating after a shrimp boat washed ashore the beach Saturday evening.

Units were dispatched out to the area of 2480 North Oceanshore Boulevard around 6:00 p.m. after a call of the boat washing ashore, according to officials.

Officials searched the boat in an attempt to find crew members, but didn't find anyone on the boat.

The crew of the boat was later accounted for by the United States Coast Guard, according to the department.

Fire officials said the investigation will be turned over to law enforcement and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.