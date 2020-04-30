New Smyrna Beach Airbnb owner offers first responders free mini vacations

The owner of an Airbnb in New Smyrna Beach says now, as our lives slowly get back to a "new normal" in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, she wants to give back to fought so hard to save lives.

Nejma Peter says New Smyrna Beach is a tight knit community, who stands by its "heroes." All the doctors and nurses and first responders who bravely faced the threat of the virus to help others.

Nejma says she has the perfect prescription for the stress the heroes faced: rest and relaxation. So, she is offering up her Air BnB apartment, for free mini vacations, to first responders. Nejma says it is first come, first serve to any qualified first responder, doctor or nurse with proper professional identification.

If you would like to find out more, contact Nejma at nejmapeter@att.net