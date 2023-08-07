New ride inspection law triggers investigation after child falls off Florida coaster

A six-year-old boy remains hospitalized after falling off a roller coaster in Central Florida. It happened last week at Fun Spot in Kissimmee.

Osceola County Fire Rescue said he fell off the "Galaxy Spin," which is temporarily closed. New legislation sparked by a tragedy at a different amusement park last just went into effect on July 1 that changed the standards for inspections, along with training requirements to operate rides. Now, local representatives are wondering whether standards need to be even stricter.

The boy fell off the roller coaster Thursday afternoon, around 2:30 p.m. Rescuers said the department found him about 20 feet under the tracks

The Galaxy Spin just passed an inspection report in May 2023, and Fun Spot said in a statement another inspection revealed the ride had no mechanical issues and was operated following all safety procedures and guidelines.

"Just because they've met current safety standards doesn't mean there isn't room to improve safety standards, so we have to remind ourselves that, you know, checking off all the boxes. We have to ask ourselves, what do the boxes say?," said State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando. "So even if you've met all the criteria, perhaps it's an opportunity for the state to revisit these criteria and make it stronger."

So the question still looms: how did this happen? Fun Spot’s website describes the Galaxy Spin roller coaster as a mouse style. That means it has sharp turns, which Fun Spot said produces heavy G forces.

It does have a height requirement: you have to be four feet tall to ride solo, or three and a half with an adult.

"If all these safety regulations were met and still a child was hurt and could potentially lose their life, then we need to revisit what those criteria were, look at modernizing them," Eskamani added, "and ensuring that moving forward, we've learned from this tragedy, and hopefully I can create a new standard where we'll be repeated."

Fun Spot is up and running even though the roller coaster is closed down during an investigation into this incident. Fun Spot has two other locations, one in Orlando and one in Georgia.