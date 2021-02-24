New details in sexual battery investigation involving Orlando City player

An Orlando City soccer player and his brother are each being held on $20,000 bonds at the Osceola County Jail.

Jonathan Suárez-Cortés, 24, and his brother Rafael Suárez Jr., 25, are each charged with sexual battery.

Deputies took the men into custody late Tuesday night. Investigators said the victim and a friend met up with the Suarez brothers at Top Golf in Orlando, then went back to the Suarez’s Kissimmee-area apartment to play beer pong Sunday.

According to the arrest affidavit, at one point, the victim went into a bedroom with Rafael Suarez. Things started off consensual, according to Sheriff Marco Lopez, but took a dramatic turn when Jonathan Suarez walked in.

"At one point the other brother decided he wanted to engage. The victim said no. No means no. They continued and that’s what was brought, that’s when the rape began, and subsequently after, the victim came forward and complained," Sheriff Lopez said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Major League Soccer announced it was suspending Suárez-Cortés pending an investigation.

Orlando City just signed Suárez-Cortés in February. Pre-season begins in March, so he has yet to suit up for the Lions in match play. Suárez-Cortés has played the majority of his professional career in Mexico.

