New Orlando Chick-Fil-A restaurant to open: When and where

Chick-Fil-A said that they will open a new location in Orlando on Thursday, September 2nd.

The restaurant will be located just 15 minutes from Universal Studios, at 9500 McKenna Drive.

About 120 full- and part-time employees will work at the new Chick-Fil-A, they said. Hours of operation are 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Traditionally, when Chick-Fil-A opens a new location, they hold a grand opening ceremony where the first 100 people in line get free food for a year. However, with this opening, the fast-food chain said that they will instead surprise 100 local heroes making an impact in Orlando with free Chick-Fil-A for a year.

In addition, they said that Chick-Fil-A is donating $25,000 to Feed America, who will distribute the funds to partners in the Orlando area to aid in the fight against hunger.

