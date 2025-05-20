Man faces charges in Cocoa shootout that injured toddler; 3 suspects still at large

The Brief Xavier Thomas faces felony charges after a Cocoa shootout left a one-year-old girl wounded. Three other suspects are still on the run as deputies continue their investigation. The community is urged to come forward with information.



A man accused of exchanging gunfire during a chaotic shootout that left a one-year-old girl injured appeared before a Brevard County judge Tuesday, while three other suspects remain at large.

What we know:

Xavier Thomas, who authorities say exchanged gunfire during a shootout that left a one-year-old girl injured, appeared in court Tuesday in Brevard County.

The May 14 incident took place outside a convenience store in Cocoa, where deputies say multiple gunmen opened fire in what they called a "Wild West-style" confrontation. The toddler, struck while in a stroller, underwent stomach surgery and is expected to recover.

What we don't know:

Three suspects who allegedly initiated the gunfire remain unidentified and at large. Investigators have not disclosed the motive behind the shooting or confirmed whether the incident was targeted or random.

The backstory:

Thomas reportedly told deputies he was sitting in a truck outside the store when the gunfire began and fired back in fear for his life. Authorities later charged him with several felonies, including aggravated assault and unlawfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of another person. The case has drawn concern due to the proximity of the violence to innocent bystanders.

What they're saying:

Thomas is charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault, discharging a firearm in public, and firing a weapon from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of a person. The state requested a $75,000 bond for each count, citing the seriousness of the charges.

"These are pretty serious and unfortunate facts," the judge said during Tuesday’s hearing, finding probable cause to proceed with the charges against Thomas.

What you can do:

While Thomas remains in custody at the Brevard County Jail, investigators are still searching for three suspects who initially opened fire.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or reach out to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office via social media.

