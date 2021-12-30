New Orange County COVID-19 testing site opens to long lines

Lines began forming before 5 a.m. on Thursday at the new COVID-19 testing site at South Orange Youth Sports Complex, even though testing did not begin until 9 a.m.

"I don’t mind staying, like coming two to three hours early, I just really want to get tested."

Elvie Figueroa was at the newest county site dark and early. She said she tried getting a test at another location yesterday, but after five hours was turned away.

"We were there from 11 in the morning until 4, 4:30 and around 4 o’clock they told us there were no more strips," she said.

Barnett Park was overwhelmed by testing demand ahead of the holidays which forced officials to open a new site at Econ Soccer Complex this week. This is now Orange County's third free site.

"We’re spreading thin across the three sites," said Alexandra Nixon with Orange County Health Services. "We’re overwhelmed with the demand in testing this week. We’re seeing long lines across the three sites."

RELATED: Wastewater samples in Orange, Seminole counties find COVID-19 at record levels

Nixon said all three sites were supposed to allow walk-up testing for those on foot, but it became impossible.

"We’re trying to accommodate hundreds and hundreds of cars throughout the sites and unfortunately the walk-up demand we could not meet," she said.

The staff of 30 at the site try to test 200 people an hour. Open seven days a week, they expect the long lines to continue for several more weeks.

"People want to go enjoy their time, unfortunately, that brings people being exposed and wanting to double-check before they go back to their daily lives after the new year comes in," said Nixon.

The county sites will be closed Friday and Saturday for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Appointments are not required, but they do ask people to preregister online here.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.