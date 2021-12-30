Wastewater samples in Orange, Seminole counties find COVID-19 at record levels

Wastewater sampling has been an integral part of monitoring the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Authorities describe it as a real-time indicator of exactly how much COVID-19 is present in a single area.

The findings in the waste at the City of Altamonte Springs Regional Water Reclamation Facility are up over 9,000% since Thanksgiving.

"This is exponentially more contagious," said Ed Torres, the Director of Utilities for Orange County.

Torres is referring to the Omicron Variant which is showing as the dominant strain in both Orange and Seminole County.

Orange County’s wastewater samplings showed record highs across all three zones. The southern region saw an increase seven times the previous high.

"It’s more important for our community to continue vaccinations and wearing masks and ensuring that they limit their exposure to others even if they feel the slightest of signs," said Torres.

The testing at the Altamonte Springs wastewater facility includes samplings from Longwood, Winter Park, Maitland, and Eatonville. The recent COVID-19 sampling from this area alone would exceed any single-day positivity rate statewide during the delta wave.

"Which showed about 46,000 people who are infected at one level or another," said City Manager Frank Martz.

Wastewater sampling gives a real-time assessment of exactly home many people are carrying COVID-19 in a single area. It also has proven to be a good predictor of hospitalizations in the next four to 10 days.

"The sheer numbers will push hospitalizations up, but I don’t think they’ll be anywhere as high as they were during the delta peak," said University of Florida Professor Ira Longini.

Longini is one of three researchers at UF who projected the Omicron wave to peak in Florida by mid-February. Now he believes that could happen in mid-January due to the rate of spread.

"We will have a wave that will probably last a month or so to a month and a half, and then it will return to a much lower level," said Longini.

Hospitals have been alerted of the levels of COVID-19 detected in the system. They told city officials they are getting supplies in place in case a spike in hospitalizations is next.

