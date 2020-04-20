New mobile coronavirus testing sites open in Orange County on Monday, will rotate through different hot spots
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Testing options are expanding on Monday for people in Orange County, which leads the Central Florida area for the most number of confirmed coronavirus cases.
The new testing sites are free and mobile, meaning that they will rotate to different locations every weekday, moving through different coronavirus hot spots in Orange County.
An appointment is needed prior to showing up. There are no symptom criteria for testing. Individuals must be 18 years of age and older though. Results are expected in three to five days and testing will continue as long as supplies last.
Residents can secure an appointment for testing by calling the DOH-Orange’s COVID-19 Call Center at 407-723-5004. The Call Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day. Individuals can walk to the drive-through testing sites; however, they must have an official appointment provided by the Call Center.
DATES AND LOCATIONS
- Monday, April 20, 2020: Jay Blanchard Park, 2451 N. Dean Road, Orlando, FL 32817
- Tuesday, April 21, 2020: South Econ Community Park,3800 S. Econlockhatchee Trial, Orlando, FL 32829
- Wednesday, April 22, 2020: Camping World Stadium,1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando, FL 32805
- Thursday, April 23, 2020: Barnett Park,4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
- Friday, April 24, 2020: West Orange Park,150 Windermere Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787
