New Florida Turnpike interchange at Sand Lake Road slated to open in 2027

The Brief Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise is building a $114.6 million interchange at Sand Lake Road to improve traffic and safety. The project includes new ramps, bridges, signals and sidewalks to boost accessibility and growth. Construction is expected to finish by late 2027.



A new interchange is in the works that will connect Florida's Turnpike to Sand Lake Road that would give travelers another way to access Epic Universe, International Drive and the Florida Mall.

What we know:

Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise has launched construction on a new interchange connecting Florida’s Turnpike (State Road 91) and Sand Lake Road (State Road 482) in Orange County.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The $114.6 million project is designed to ease congestion and enhance safety in a corridor that sees heavy commuter and commercial traffic daily.

Planned upgrades include new ramps, reconstructed bridges, signalized intersections, and improved pedestrian access along Sand Lake Road between John Young Parkway and President’s Drive.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released details on potential traffic impacts or detour routes during construction, which could affect nearby businesses and daily commuters, except to say that the bulk of construction will occur during daytime hours.

The exact construction phases and lane closure schedules are also unknown.

The backstory:

The interchange has been under study for years. Sand Lake Road serves as a major connector between International Drive, the Florida Mall area, and key tourist destinations, making it one of the region’s most congested roads.

Prince Contracting, LLC has begun work on the Sand Lake Road/Turnpike Interchange project in Orlando. [Photo Credit: Aerial Innovations]

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Transportation planners have said the new interchange will relieve pressure on nearby exits and improve access to surrounding developments.

Timeline:

Construction has already begun clearing approximately 35 acres of interstate right-of-way at the project site. The interchange is slated for completion by late 2027.