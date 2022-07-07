New I-4 interchange opening in Four Corners area expected to alleviate traffic congestion

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is about to open a new interchange at Interstate 4 and County Road 532, which they say will alleviate traffic congestion.

Work began last summer on a "diverging diamond interchange" in the ChampionsGate area. It couldn't come soon enough for residents who say the area has experienced phenomenal growth in recent years.

The diverging diamond concept means fewer traffic lights, and it allows drivers to make a left turn without crossing in front of oncoming traffic. The lanes then change back to the right side of the road. The project also include sidewalks and bicycle lanes.