New Häagen-Dazs dessert now available in Florida for a limited time

It's heating up outside – and what better way to cool down than with Häagen-Dazs' newest dessert?

The popular ice cream chain announced earlier this month its newest limited-time dessert offering, the New York Strawberry Cheesecake Dazzler.

The New York Strawberry Cheesecake Dazzler is a blend of cheesecake ice cream, strawberry sauce and graham cracker crust pieces layered with fresh strawberries, graham cracker pieces and topped with whipped cream and a strawberry garnish.

"In creating this new dessert, we tipped our hats to our founders and the brand's New York roots to develop a nostalgic ice cream experience for Shopgoers," said Head of Häagen-Dazs Marketing Rachel Jaiven in a press release. "The limited-time offering is a playful take on an iconic dessert for our guests to enjoy from coast to coast."

It's available in Häagen-Dazs shops in Florida – and nationwide – through June 14.