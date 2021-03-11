New FEMA vaccine site opens in Orlando: What you need to know

article

As more COVID-19 vaccines come into Florida, more are going out by the day. A new FEMA satellite site will open in Orange County on Thursday.

The site is located at Barnett Park in Orlando where free COVID-19 vaccines will be administered for the next three days.

This site is for walk-ups only. No appointments are required.

In order to get the vaccine here, you must:

Be a Florida resident or part-time resident and over 65 years of age

To qualify at any age, you must be a long-term care facility resident, a school employee, a sworn law enforcement officer, firefighter, or deemed medically vulnerable by a doctor with the required state form.

Starting Monday, the required age to get the vaccine will drop to 60 and later 55.

Governor Ron DeSantis didn’t give a timeline but hinted that requirements could soon be dropped altogether.

"We’ll do that on Monday, then go to 55+. You could probably just open it up to the general public at that point. I think we’ll have it in every CVS and Walgreens at that point too as we get more and more supply from the federal government."

This age change rule would apply to both state and federal vaccination sites.

The Barnett Park location has been used as a mass testing site for months and will open for vaccinations at 9 a.m. for the next three days.



