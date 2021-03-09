CVS expands vaccine distribution to more Florida pharmacies

Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday that an additional 76 CVS pharmacies across Florida will distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 76 additional locations will join 81 other CVS pharmacies statewide in COVID-19 vaccine distribution. That means there are 157 CVS Health vaccination sites in Florida.

The new locations are in the following counties: Alachua, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Columbia, Duval, Escambia, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Leon, Marion, Miami-Dade, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, and Volusia. They plan to expand further as more vaccines become available.

People who are eligible to get vaccinated CVS locations in Florida are:

People age 65 or older

Teachers K-12, daycare, and preschool workers, and staff

Health care workers, EMS

Anyone 16 or older with a signed determination of extreme vulnerability form

Law enforcement officers and firefighters 50 or older

Appointments can be made at CVS.com by entering your zip code and checking availability. You can also call 1-800-746-7287 to book a time.

"I’m pleased to join CVS Health today to announce this expansion of 76 additional vaccination sites throughout Florida," said Governor DeSantis. "With over 150 locations statewide, CVS Health is significantly expanding access to the vaccine for seniors and eligible Floridians. I thank them for being such a strong partner in our efforts to ensure that every senior who wants a shot, can get a shot."

"We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the Florida communities we serve," said Brian Bosnic, Division Vice President, CVS Pharmacy. "We’re also making significant progress in reaching more vulnerable communities, which will continue to be an essential part of our vaccination effort across the state."

