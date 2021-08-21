New 'Disney Enchantment' fireworks show to debut for 50th anniversary

article

The 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World is quickly approaching and there will be an all-new fireworks show debuting to help celebrate the milestone!

"Disney Enchantment" will light up the night sky in the Magic Kingdom beginning October 1, kicking off the launch of "The World’s Most Magical Celebration." According to Disney Parks Blog, the new show will feature captivating Disney music, enhanced lighting, immersive projection effects that extend for the first time down Main Street, U.S.A., and an original song, entitled "You Are the Magic," by seven-time Grammy-winner Philip Lawrence.

During the show, gorgeous fireworks will fill the sky for guests to enjoy.

"Since opening day in 1971, dazzling fireworks shows have provided that perfect exclamation point at the end of a fantastic day at Magic Kingdom Park," said Mark Renfrow, Show Director, Disney Live Entertainment. "From ‘Fantasy in the Sky’ and ‘Wishes’ to holiday spectaculars and ‘Happily Ever After,’ each new show has raised the bar, and the best is yet to come! I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’re creating with ‘Disney Enchantment.’"

But what's a 50th anniversary celebration show without all the characters who we've grown to love? The new fireworks show will also feature characters, moments, and music from dozens of Disney and Pixar animated films from over the years.

Throughout 'Disney Enchantment," guests will join beloved characters such as Tiana, Rapunzel and brothers Ian & Barley from "Onward" as they set out on a journey with adventurers such as Moana, Raya, and Judy Hopps.

"Joe Gardner from Disney and Pixar’s ‘Soul’ takes us into ‘the zone,’ where we discover a whimsical world inspired by the style of legendary Disney artist Mary Blair and filled with beloved characters from classic stories like ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Alice in Wonderland’ to contemporary tales including ‘Luca’ and 'Wreck-It Ralph," Disney Parks Blog reports. "Everything builds to a climactic moment, as Tinker Bell takes flight, spreading shimmering gold pixie dust and empowering us all to believe in ourselves and the magic all around us."

"Disney Enchantment" replaces the 'Happily Ever After" fireworks show.

Walt Disney World has been preparing for the huge celebration that will honor the legacy of the parks with all new experiences that will be spread across 18 months.