Disney completes Cinderella's Castle decor for 50th anniversary

Walt Disney World has put the final touches on Cinderella's Castle ahead of its 50th anniversary celebration.

Disney Imagineers installed the much-anticipated golden 50th crest to Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom. This completes the months-long royal makeover for the park's iconic centerpiece.

Disney Parks Blog

Disney has been gearing up for "The World’s Most Magical Celebration" that begins October 1. The celebration will honor the legacy of the parks with all new experiences that will be spread across 18 months.

Each park will have new things to enjoy. The newest entertainment announced is outlined below.

MAGIC KINGDOM

The centerpiece of the magical celebration: Cinderella's Castle at Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World announced on Tuesday that there will be a new nighttime spectacular called ‘Disney Enchantment.’ It will debut on October 1st to kick off the 50th anniversary. It will feature music, enhanced lighting, fireworks, and project effects that will extend from Cinderella Castle down Main Street U.S.A.

Then, traveling through Magic Kingdom several times a day will be Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, the hosts of the ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration.' They will be wearing their new ‘EARidescent’ fashions for the 50th anniversary. Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, and Chip ‘n’ Dale will also be out and about their own celebratory gear. This will be part of the new ‘Mickey’s Celebration Cavalcade.'

Those eight characters will reportedly be featured in special golden sculptures at Magic Kingdom too. There will be 50 characters total in a series of sculptures across all four theme parks.

EPCOT

Then, at Epcot, the new ‘Harmonious’ nighttime show will also debut on October 1st.

"This new show will bring the globe together at World Showcase Lagoon in a celebration of Disney music that inspires people worldwide," Walt Disney World said. The show will "invite you to travel the globe through new interpretations of classic Disney songs as you’ve never heard them before, reimagined in more than a dozen languages by a diverse group of 240 artists."

Harmonious will feature pyrotechnics, choreographed moving fountains, lighting, media, and stories and songs from around the world.

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure will also open during ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration' this fall.

ANIMAL KINGDOM

Finally, Walt Disney World said that there will be new daytime entertainment at Animal Kingdom.

For example, several times a day, there will be ‘Disney KiteTails’ at Discovery River Amphitheater. Performers will fly windcatchers and kites and then over the water, kites up to 30-feet-long will depict Disney's animal friends, like Simba and Baloo, as Disney songs play.

