New dates planned for senior dance, graduation ceremonies at Seminole County schools

article

Seminole County Public Schools have announced plans to honor seniors and keep their festivities intact.

Seniors across the nation are missing out on prom nights and graduation ceremonies as the coronavirus pandemic keeps mass gatherings from happening.

However, Seminole County Public Schools said that a senior dance and graduation ceremony will happen in June either in June or July, depending on when social distancing guidelines are lifted.

MORE NEWS: Florida now has over 13,300 coronavirus cases, death toll jumps to 236, health officials say

If the events can happen in June:

Senior dances at each high school will reportedly happen on June 11th and will be free for all seniors. Refunds will be given for the canceled prom nights.

Then, high school graduations will be held on June 12th at each high school on the football field at 8:20 p.m. If it rains that evening, graduations will occur the next morning on June 13th at 8:20 a.m. For those unable to attend, graduations will be livestreamed.

Advertisement

If the events can happen in July:

Senior dances at each high school will reportedly happen on July 16th and will be free for all seniors. Refunds will be given for the canceled prom nights.

Then, high school graduations will be held on July 17th at each high school on the football field at 8:20 p.m. If it rains that evening, graduations will occur the next morning on June 18th at 8:20 a.m. For those unable to attend, graduations will be livestreamed.

MORE NEWS: Florida Prepaid payments deferred until July to help families during coronavirus pandemic

In addition, on April 20th, all Seminole County public high schools will recognize the class of 2020 by having each school turn their football stadium lights on at 8:20 p.m.