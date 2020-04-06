Florida Prepaid payments deferred until July to help families during coronavirus pandemic

article

The Florida Prepaid College Board announced that they will defer Prepaid Plan payment due dates until July 2020 to give families flexibility during the challenging coronavirus pandemic.

They said that all payments for April, May, and June for current customers will be deferred. They will pick back up in July 2020 and payment schedules will be extended by three months. However, if families choose to continue making payments, they can.

New customers who purchase Florida Prepaid Plans during the remainder of the open enrollment period will make their first payment on July 20, 2020, the Board said. The $50 application fee will be waived.

“As Florida continues to cope with the many impacts of COVID-19, our message to families is clear: the Florida Prepaid team is here for you, and we remain committed to our mission of making college savings attainable for Florida families,” said Board Chairman John D. Rood. “We hope that the deferred payments will provide some financial relief during this challenging time.”

“As uncertain as these times are, we encourage Florida families to take comfort in knowing that Prepaid College Plans offer certainty and security for your college savings,” said Kevin Thompson, Florida Prepaid Executive Director. “All Prepaid College Plans are guaranteed by the State of Florida, ensuring families can never lose their investment.”

The Florida Prepaid Plans allow families to lock in future college costs for less so their child’s college tuition is ready and waiting. Families just have to pick a plan that fits their budget and savings goals.

Visit MyFloridaPrepaid.com to look at plans and enroll.

