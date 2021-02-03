Volusia County chair to meet with beachside hotel about controversial poles 

Poles blocking off a stretch of Daytona Beach are once again causing controversy.

They are lined up behind the Hard Rock Hotel off of State Road A1A, installed after the county passed an ordinance that allowed resorts to block off stretches of beach as long as certain criteria were met.

Volusia County Chair Jeff Brower plans to meet with the owner of the hotel on Thursday to have a conversation about the poles.

He argues the poles have a chemical that is harmful. He also argues that blocking off a portion of the beach has created traffic concerns, forcing people to do U-turns.

Another big worry Brower said is the concern that limiting beach driving is impacting tourism.

"I know business owners on A1A on east ISB on Main Street that are no longer in business. They attribute it to closing down the beach to driving," he said.

Some agree with Brower and want the poles gone.

"I think that these poles are unsightly and they’re not necessary," said Marcia Tuggle.

But others think they should stay.

"I would be concerned with my young kids on the beach with people driving so I think they should limit it here," said Debra Cluley.

